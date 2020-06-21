Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,407,874 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.87% of Carnival worth $129,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Carnival by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,409.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 325.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 132,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1,753.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 234,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. Carnival’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

