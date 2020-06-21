Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.30% of Everest Re Group worth $125,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.90.

RE stock opened at $215.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.