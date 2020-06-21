Invesco Ltd. Has $127.04 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 760,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.77% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $127,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,621,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

