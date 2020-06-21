Invesco Ltd. Has $124.63 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $124,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.