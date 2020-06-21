Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Valero Energy worth $133,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

