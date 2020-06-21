Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $128,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

TD stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.