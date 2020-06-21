Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.69

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as low as $26.29. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 616,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $3,040,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,433,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 625.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

