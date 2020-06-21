Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,938 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.68% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

