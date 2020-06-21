Insider Selling: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $1,763,277.02 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 36,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,763,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chewy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chewy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

