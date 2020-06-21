Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00.

AVGO stock opened at $302.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

