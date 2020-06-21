Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $152,840.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $152,840.00.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $131,200.00.

ALTR stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 420.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

