Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $147,528.32 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $625.12 per share, for a total transaction of $147,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $625.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,634.52.

On Friday, June 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 238 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $627.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,226.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 5 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $524.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621.75.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 414 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.71 per share, for a total transaction of $211,847.94.

On Monday, May 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72.

On Friday, May 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 176 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $515.10 per share, for a total transaction of $515.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $471.03 per share, for a total transaction of $471.03.

On Monday, April 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $475.03 per share, for a total transaction of $475.03.

On Friday, April 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373.61.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $624.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $838.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.08.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

