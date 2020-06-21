Insider Buying: Informa PLC (LON:INF) Insider Acquires £1,799.14 in Stock

Informa PLC (LON:INF) insider Stephen A. Carter bought 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.14 ($2,289.86).

Informa stock opened at GBX 495.30 ($6.30) on Friday. Informa PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 623.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Informa from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 630 ($8.02) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Informa to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.55 ($8.93).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

