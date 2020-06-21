Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $19.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,567,517 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

