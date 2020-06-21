Independent Research Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.26 ($27.25).

FRA EVK opened at €23.44 ($26.34) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.70.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

