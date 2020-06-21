Independent Research Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €40.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDI. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($230.34) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

WDI stock opened at €25.82 ($29.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.77. Wirecard has a one year low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a one year high of €159.80 ($179.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

