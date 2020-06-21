Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $489.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $453.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.89. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

