Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Immunomedics stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.35. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Immunomedics by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 493,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Immunomedics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,061,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

