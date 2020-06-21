Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Immunic in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Immunic stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.16.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

