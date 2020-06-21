IHS Markit (INFO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IHS Markit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,443,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.