IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $108,198.37 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,043.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Lackner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mark Lackner sold 845 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $7,782.45.

IDYA opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.