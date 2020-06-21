IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $14.26. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 18,767 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $190,783 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

