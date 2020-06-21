Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.14. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 61,305 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.43.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The brand management company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($8.46). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,378 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Iconix Brand Group worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

