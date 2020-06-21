HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Shares of HMSY opened at $31.10 on Friday. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

