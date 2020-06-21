Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,086.46

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,086.46 and traded as high as $2,505.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,505.00, with a volume of 1,645,028 shares changing hands.

HIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.82) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,378.33 ($30.27).

The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,428.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,086.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($42,096,219.93).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

