Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.70. Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 54,747 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Resins, Polymers and Composites; and Advanced Materials.

