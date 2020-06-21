Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €31.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($31.07).

DUE stock opened at €22.62 ($25.42) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.36 and its 200-day moving average is €24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. Duerr has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a twelve month high of €33.16 ($37.26).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

