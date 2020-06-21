Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($143.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €159.00 ($178.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €141.79 ($159.31).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €162.75 ($182.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($325.06).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.