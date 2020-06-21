Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.20. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

GCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.61. The stock has a market cap of $578.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

