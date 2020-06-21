Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

GPEAF stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

