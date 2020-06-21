Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.57. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 205,845 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

