Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.39 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mackie lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,419,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

