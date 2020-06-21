Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $69.25 on Thursday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

