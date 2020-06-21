Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wood & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 21.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.