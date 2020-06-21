Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

GNTX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

