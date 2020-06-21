General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

NYSE:GM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

