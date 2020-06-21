General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. General Moly shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 508,073 shares.

GMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

