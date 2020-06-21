General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,114 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of General Mills worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.