Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.03

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and traded as high as $46.95. Gama Aviation shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.48.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

