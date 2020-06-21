GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.