Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.44

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and traded as high as $30.97. Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 39,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Fulcrum Utility Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $60.64 million and a PE ratio of 51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.