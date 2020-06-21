Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:FECCF) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00, approximately 7,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 11,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

