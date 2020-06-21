Frederic Lequient Sells 407 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $232.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

