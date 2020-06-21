Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 117,393 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.