Ford Motor to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSE:F opened at $6.23 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.