Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of FLXN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

