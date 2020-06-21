First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.33

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $11.13. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 58,100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,822 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 2.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 682,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

