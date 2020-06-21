First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.33

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $11.13. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 58,100 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.
About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also: Liquidity
