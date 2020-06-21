FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

