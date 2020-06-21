FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.