FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

ADM stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

